277 E. Keanahalululu Lane

TAHITIAN VILLAGE ENTERTAINING READY - 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH HOME - BRING YOUR FAMILY TO VIEW THIS LOVELY BUILT 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH HOME IN THE TAHITIAN SUBDIVISION. KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM ARE SPACIOUS AND READY FOR ENTERTAINING WITH BEAUTIFUL GLAZED FLOORING THROUGH-OUT THE HOUSE! WALK-IN CLOSETS, CEILING FANS THROUGH-OUT, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH A FOLDING TABLE. ENERGY EFFICIENT APPLIANCES, REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE. RELAXING BACKYARD WITH PRIVACY!! MUST VISIT - WON'T LAST LONG - DON'T LET THIS HOME PASS YOU BYE... - READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!! MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2449144)