Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2402 Pecan Available 02/07/20 Brick 2 Bedroom Home, Downtown, minutes to Shopping - APPOINTMENT NECESSARY TO SEE - DO NOT DISTURB TENANT



Offering a 6 month lease!



This all brick home features a sunken living area, good size kitchen, indoor laundry room, dining space off kitchen and breakfast/office nook. Located downtown within minutes to schools and shopping. Large yard with plenty of room for a garden.



Pets okay with non-refundable pet fee. Max of 2 pets - no exceptions. Breed Restrictions... $300 for the 1st pet - $150 for the second



No Section 8



Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.



visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.



