Bastrop, TX
2402 Pecan
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

2402 Pecan

2402 Pecan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2402 Pecan Street, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2402 Pecan Available 02/07/20 Brick 2 Bedroom Home, Downtown, minutes to Shopping - APPOINTMENT NECESSARY TO SEE - DO NOT DISTURB TENANT

Offering a 6 month lease!

This all brick home features a sunken living area, good size kitchen, indoor laundry room, dining space off kitchen and breakfast/office nook. Located downtown within minutes to schools and shopping. Large yard with plenty of room for a garden.

Pets okay with non-refundable pet fee. Max of 2 pets - no exceptions. Breed Restrictions... $300 for the 1st pet - $150 for the second

No Section 8

Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.

visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.

(RLNE3801276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 Pecan have any available units?
2402 Pecan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
Is 2402 Pecan currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Pecan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Pecan pet-friendly?
Yes, 2402 Pecan is pet friendly.
Does 2402 Pecan offer parking?
No, 2402 Pecan does not offer parking.
Does 2402 Pecan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2402 Pecan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Pecan have a pool?
No, 2402 Pecan does not have a pool.
Does 2402 Pecan have accessible units?
No, 2402 Pecan does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Pecan have units with dishwashers?
No, 2402 Pecan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2402 Pecan have units with air conditioning?
No, 2402 Pecan does not have units with air conditioning.

