Home
/
Bastrop, TX
/
227 Hidden Springs Drive
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

227 Hidden Springs Drive

227 Hidden Springs Dr · No Longer Available
Bastrop
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

227 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN BASTROP, TEXAS AT PECAN PARK! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled backsplash, island, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, under-mount kitchen sink, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, upscale wood look plank tile flooring throughout, walk in master shower, covered patio, 2 car garage, sprinkler system and fenced backyard. This Master Planned community will soon offer amenities including jogging & hiking trails, playground, clubhouse and pool, as well as access to the Colorado River! APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

Pecan Park offers 5-minute access to downtown Bastrop, it's conveniently located near State Highway 71 and is approximately 30 miles east of downtown Austin and only 20 minutes east of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Travel east on TX-71 to Bastrop. Exit toward TX-150 Loop E/Hasler Blvd/Childers Dr. Turn right on Childers. Located behind Walmart.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3862307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Hidden Springs Drive have any available units?
227 Hidden Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
What amenities does 227 Hidden Springs Drive have?
Some of 227 Hidden Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Hidden Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
227 Hidden Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Hidden Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Hidden Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 227 Hidden Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 227 Hidden Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 227 Hidden Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Hidden Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Hidden Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 227 Hidden Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 227 Hidden Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 227 Hidden Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Hidden Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Hidden Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Hidden Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Hidden Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
