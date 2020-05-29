All apartments in Bastrop
107 Outfitter
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

107 Outfitter

107 Outfitter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

107 Outfitter Drive, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
pool
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home - Community Pool - Don't miss out on this huge 4 bedroom home. Upstairs includes the master, 2 bedrooms and a second living room. Downstairs has a 4th bedroom and open concept Kitchen living and dining room. Fenced backyard great for the pets. Laminate floors throughout the downstairs and carpet upstairs.

Max of 2 animals allowed - non-refundable pet fees required

All occupants 18 years or older must submit separate applications.

Visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for more information on applying and qualifying for this home.

Listing provided by One Stop Leasing and Property Management, LLC, Broker License 9007603 - Charitty Alexander REALTOR License # 0544655 Equal Housing Opportunity - Property owners and managers are subject to the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibits "any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make such preference, limitation or discrimination." REALTOR -- A Registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

(RLNE4260077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Outfitter have any available units?
107 Outfitter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
What amenities does 107 Outfitter have?
Some of 107 Outfitter's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Outfitter currently offering any rent specials?
107 Outfitter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Outfitter pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Outfitter is pet friendly.
Does 107 Outfitter offer parking?
No, 107 Outfitter does not offer parking.
Does 107 Outfitter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Outfitter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Outfitter have a pool?
Yes, 107 Outfitter has a pool.
Does 107 Outfitter have accessible units?
Yes, 107 Outfitter has accessible units.
Does 107 Outfitter have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Outfitter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Outfitter have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Outfitter does not have units with air conditioning.
