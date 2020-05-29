107 Outfitter

Amenities

pet friendly pool accessible carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible pool

Spacious 4 Bedroom Home - Community Pool - Don't miss out on this huge 4 bedroom home. Upstairs includes the master, 2 bedrooms and a second living room. Downstairs has a 4th bedroom and open concept Kitchen living and dining room. Fenced backyard great for the pets. Laminate floors throughout the downstairs and carpet upstairs.



Max of 2 animals allowed - non-refundable pet fees required



All occupants 18 years or older must submit separate applications.



Visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for more information on applying and qualifying for this home.



Listing provided by One Stop Leasing and Property Management, LLC, Broker License 9007603 - Charitty Alexander REALTOR License # 0544655 Equal Housing Opportunity - Property owners and managers are subject to the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibits "any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make such preference, limitation or discrimination." REALTOR -- A Registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.



(RLNE4260077)