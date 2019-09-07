990 Noble Champions Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub sauna

Bring Your Horses. A Soaring Grand Entry invites you into this 2 Acre Picturesque Bartonville Estate. Amid a Shaded Landscape of Lovely Old Oak Trees sits a 6232 sqft Jim Sexton Custom Home with 5-Bdrm, 5.5-Bath, 10-car Garage, 2 Fireplaces, and Hard Wood Floors. Downstairs features a Master Suite with Spa like Bath, Dry Sauna, Library-Office and Guest Suite. 3 BR, Game, Media and 2nd Office are up. Outdoors showcases a 1200 sqft. Car Barn-for up to 6 Vehicles, a Heated and Cooled Glass Conservatory-Greenhouse, 1,200 ft deep water well for grounds irrigation, an elevated Children’s Playhouse, plus a Diving Pool and Spa. Nearby Equestrian Center offers horse boarding, training facilities and equestrian trails