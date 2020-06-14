417 Apartments for rent in Barton Creek, TX with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
East Oak Hill
62 Units Available
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,295
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,931
1362 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Barton Creek Villas
2716 Barton Creek Blvd, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,399
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1591 sqft
Spacious homes with granite countertops, crown molding, walk-in closets, and attached garages. Common resident amenities include a resort-style pool and a 24/7 fitness center. Downtown Austin is minutes away.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,294
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1462 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
East Oak Hill
27 Units Available
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1204 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
West Oak Hill
16 Units Available
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,255
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
East Oak Hill
30 Units Available
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,379
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,451
1576 sqft
Near Southwest Parkway. Outdoor pool with sundeck, internet cafe, conference room and bike storage. In-unit laundry and all appliances included. Gym, yoga classes and parking. Pet-friendly with dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
West Oak Hill
27 Units Available
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,235
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1327 sqft
Units include air conditioning, dishwasher and full-size washer dryer connections. Community offers 24-hour fitness center, laundry room and pools. Located close to Sunset Valley Marketfair, I-290 and downtown Austin.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
5712 Medicine Creek Dr
5712 Medicine Creek Drive, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2939 sqft
5712 Medicine Creek Dr Available 07/08/20 Spacious 5 bedroom home in the Oak Hill area! - Gorgeous, spacious home for immediate lease. Light & bright open floorplan. Hardwood & hard tile floors.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
7624 TECOMA CIRCLE
7624 Tecoma Circle, Travis County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,480
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for the perfect blend between a tranquil and city lifestyle? Look right here. Enjoy beautiful Hill Country views and the Austin skyline views. Enjoy a morning walk on the Barton Creek greenbelt or a cup of coffee on your spacious balcony.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
7701 Rialto BLVD
7701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1239 sqft
Amazing 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo + Study that could be used as a 3rd room/flex space located in the luxury gated community of Vista Hills.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
7800 Meloncon CV
7800 Meloncon Cove, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3837 sqft
Please contact tenant to show-1 hour notice required. Beautiful 5 BR, 3.5 BA home in great condition. 3837 SF. 2 living and 2 dining areas with hardwood flooring and lots of light. Granite counters in open kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7622 Tecoma Circle 124470
7622 Tecoma Circle, Travis County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
806 sqft
1Bd | Upscale Community | Barton Creek Habitat - Property Id: 105620 ** 1 Month FREE rent for 13+ Month Leases ** This luxurious, gated community is surrounded by the Barton Creek Habitat Preserve.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Barton Hills
107 Units Available
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,164
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,147
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
972 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a business center, billiards table and coffee bar. Google Fiber available. Bike, hike and rock-climb in the Barton Creek Greenbelt.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
30 Units Available
Avanti Hills at the Galleria
12601 Bee Cave Pkwy, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1221 sqft
Larger community off Bee Cave Parkway. Stunning exterior architecture, pool, courtyard, and clubhouse. Trash valet service provided. Luxury upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
South Lamar
27 Units Available
Groves South Lamar Apartments
3607 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,318
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,907
1086 sqft
The Groves at South Lamar offer edgy, modern living that is so Austin. Loft-like spaces with all the latest design elements combine with a great, social courtyard where you can meet up with friends.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
10 Units Available
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1432 sqft
Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Barton Hills
15 Units Available
South Lamar Village
3505 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
906 sqft
Central Austin living in South Lamar complete with upgraded homes and outstanding amenities: sparkling pool, internet cafe, dog park and more. Interior finishes are luxurious with stainless steel appliances included and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
11 Units Available
Nichols Park
5001 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
864 sqft
NICHOLS PARK IS AN APPEALING CHOICE THAT REFLECTS THE PREVAILING VERVE IN APARTMENT HOME LIVING. Whether you desire urban accessibility or peaceful solitude, look no further.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Village at Western Oaks
56 Units Available
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,793
1382 sqft
Located near the Circle C Ranch in the heart of southwest Austin, these luxury apartments feature spacious floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and fenced backyards.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
30 Units Available
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,031
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1313 sqft
Central, ideal location near Hwy 290 and I-35. Impressive amenities at this green and pet-friendly community: pool, community garden, dog park. Relaxing interior features include bathtubs, fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Barton Hills
30 Units Available
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,281
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1297 sqft
Located close to Zilker Park, a popular spot for music festivals. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and a private patio characterize the modern spaces. In-unit laundry and trash valet add to the convenience.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
33 Units Available
Highlands Hill Country
3014 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1242 sqft
This charming, pet-friendly community is minutes from the area's freeways, schools and parks. On-site amenities include a hot tub, bark park and pool. Gated community. Homes offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and balconies.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:09pm
East Oak Hill
41 Units Available
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1248 sqft
Central location, close to major highways. Units feature a washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
West Oak Hill
18 Units Available
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Zilker Park, Pedernales Falls State Park and area restaurants. This new construction community features the best of modern living. A large outdoor space with a clubroom, ample walking paths and a fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Barton Creek, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Barton Creek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

