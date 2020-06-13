Apartment List
/
TX
/
balcones heights
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 PM

178 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Balcones Heights, TX

Finding an apartment in Balcones Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Dellview
4 Units Available
The Sol
6945 W Interstate 10, Balcones Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
865 sqft
Sol is conveniently located off IH10 and 410 in Balcones Heights, Sol offers charming 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that are just minutes away from the medical center, Airport, La Cantera, North Star Mall, Dave and Busters, Alamo Draft House and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Balcones Heights
3 Units Available
Balcones Lofts
3230 Hillcrest Dr, Balcones Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$692
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Balcones Lofts extends value and convenience unlike any other community in Balcones Heights.
Results within 1 mile of Balcones Heights
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Affordable living! Wonderful floor plans for every budget! - Under new management! Trio Apartments located off Hillcrest in Balcones Heights.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
110 Units Available
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$963
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1297 sqft
A short drive from I-10 and the Denman Estate. Attractive apartment homes with a fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Residents have use of a playground, a gym and a pool.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Sunshine Estates
2 Units Available
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
944 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Townhomes in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
5 Units Available
Abode
7600 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1417 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Community is pet-friendly with pool and gym. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, schools, public transit.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
17 Units Available
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$650
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
940 sqft
Under new ownership & management. Located minutes from the airport and the Medical Center, Morgan Manor is perfectly situated in Central San Antonio just 15 minutes from downtown.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
14 Units Available
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1333 sqft
Songbird Apartments in San Antonio, Texas is an apartment community designed to suit your every want, need, and desire.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
$
13 Units Available
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
971 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with patio and air conditioning. The tranquil, pet friendly community has a pool and gym. Next to I-10 for access to downtown San Antonio and beyond.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1026 sqft
Located in the Medical Center District, the Barcelo Apartments includes one-, two- and three-bedroom dwellings. With recently renovated interiors, these homes are pet-friendly and include access to the pool, free Wi-Fi and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$729
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1029 sqft
Located just minutes away from the medical center, a block from Loop 401 and nearby shopping. Community features a clubhouse, landscaping, two refreshing pools and a fitness center.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Oak Hills
1 Unit Available
715 Glencrest Drive
715 Glencrest Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2660 sqft
Wonderful Mid-century home in the highly desirable Oak Hills neighborhood, is situated on one of the highest lots with city views and mature trees. Meticulously maintained by the original owners the home features Saltillo tile and beamed ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Balcones Heights
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
33 Units Available
Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1339 sqft
Enjoy luxurious details in apartments with crown molding, nine-foot ceilings, and brushed nickel fixtures. 24-hour gym available. Tons of shopping and dining options right across the street at Huebner Oaks Center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
7 Units Available
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1300 sqft
Mediterranean-style apartment community close to the Village at The Summit. Apartments feature electric fireplaces, walk-in closets, freestanding showers, Roman soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Community provides leisure amenities and an online residents' portal.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
9 Units Available
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1082 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments in San Antonio's medical district. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, local transit, Connally Loop, I-10. Enjoy modern kitchens, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Includes pool, sauna, gym, bbq/grill area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
23 Units Available
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
775 sqft
Luxury apartments with laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Recently renovated residents lounge. Picnic area. Swimming pool with hot tub, free laundry facility and business center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
15 Units Available
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$640
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1250 sqft
Located just minutes from Interstate 10, Villas of Oak Creste, offering the best apartments in San Antonio, Texas, boasts well-appointed one and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
49 Units Available
Four Thousand Horizon Hill
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$788
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1170 sqft
Our community provides a serene lifestyle inside-and-out, through our beautifully modernized condo-style apartment homes tucked away in our lush, tropical surroundings.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
Eckhert Crossing
38 Units Available
Axio
8722 Cinnamon Creek Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$829
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1398 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom townhomes feature French doors, vaulted ceilings and private balconies. Community has a pool, picnic areas and sand volleyball court. Located on I-10 near Loop 410.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
38 Units Available
Fairways V
8710 Data Point Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$625
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1096 sqft
Come see why our residents love living at Fairways V! With so many great floor plans to choose from and a highly desired location, you won't want to leave! Centrally located in the Medical Center, there are plenty of restaurants and great shopping
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
53 Units Available
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$669
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
803 sqft
Newly renovated homes with spacious floor plans and designer cabinetry. Residents get access to a cafe, pool and gym. Close to South Texas Medical Center. Easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
24 Units Available
The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1452 sqft
Where you live says so much about you. The Mark Huebner Oaks makes a statement as one of San Antonio’s premier apartment communities in a desirable location with a strong line-up of luxuries.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
2 Units Available
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1260 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
43 Units Available
Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$963
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1341 sqft
Located in the Medical Center with shopping and dining just steps away. Newly renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, upgraded kitchens and private patio/balcony. Poolside TV lounge and a decked-out fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Balcones Heights, TX

Finding an apartment in Balcones Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Balcones Heights 1 BedroomsBalcones Heights 2 BedroomsBalcones Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBalcones Heights Apartments with Balcony
Balcones Heights Apartments with GymBalcones Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBalcones Heights Apartments with Parking
Balcones Heights Apartments with PoolBalcones Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsBalcones Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TX
Olmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University