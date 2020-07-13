/
apartments with pool
173 Apartments for rent in Balcones Heights, TX with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Dellview
The Sol
6945 W Interstate 10, Balcones Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$689
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
865 sqft
Sol is conveniently located off IH10 and 410 in Balcones Heights, Sol offers charming 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that are just minutes away from the medical center, Airport, La Cantera, North Star Mall, Dave and Busters, Alamo Draft House and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Balcones Heights
Balcones Lofts
3230 Hillcrest Dr, Balcones Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$692
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Balcones Lofts extends value and convenience unlike any other community in Balcones Heights.
Results within 1 mile of Balcones Heights
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
94 Units Available
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$762
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1297 sqft
A short drive from I-10 and the Denman Estate. Attractive apartment homes with a fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Residents have use of a playground, a gym and a pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$865
950 sqft
Affordable living! Wonderful floor plans for every budget! - Under new management! Trio Apartments located off Hillcrest in Balcones Heights.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
7 Units Available
Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
885 sqft
Experience the beauty, comfort, and convenience of Woodway Apartments. Located near San Antonios renowned medical center, your new home, nestled amid beautiful landscaping is within minutes of USAA, UTSA, dining, entertainment, and shopping centers.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1333 sqft
Songbird Apartments in San Antonio, Texas is an apartment community designed to suit your every want, need, and desire.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
24 Units Available
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
971 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with patio and air conditioning. The tranquil, pet friendly community has a pool and gym. Next to I-10 for access to downtown San Antonio and beyond.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$729
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1029 sqft
Located just minutes away from the medical center, a block from Loop 401 and nearby shopping. Community features a clubhouse, landscaping, two refreshing pools and a fitness center.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1026 sqft
Located in the Medical Center District, the Barcelo Apartments includes one-, two- and three-bedroom dwellings. With recently renovated interiors, these homes are pet-friendly and include access to the pool, free Wi-Fi and more.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7600 CALLAGHAN
7600 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're looking for great value in the Northwest side of town, you've find the perfect fit. This well-kept community is close to everywhere you need to be.
Results within 5 miles of Balcones Heights
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
33 Units Available
Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1339 sqft
Enjoy luxurious details in apartments with crown molding, nine-foot ceilings, and brushed nickel fixtures. 24-hour gym available. Tons of shopping and dining options right across the street at Huebner Oaks Center.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
26 Units Available
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
775 sqft
Luxury apartments with laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Recently renovated residents lounge. Picnic area. Swimming pool with hot tub, free laundry facility and business center.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
8 Units Available
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1300 sqft
Mediterranean-style apartment community close to the Village at The Summit. Apartments feature electric fireplaces, walk-in closets, freestanding showers, Roman soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Community provides leisure amenities and an online residents' portal.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
42 Units Available
Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1341 sqft
Located in the Medical Center with shopping and dining just steps away. Newly renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, upgraded kitchens and private patio/balcony. Poolside TV lounge and a decked-out fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
29 Units Available
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1418 sqft
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just minutes from this property. Walk-in closets provide plenty of space, and granite countertops look luxurious. Amenities include a media room and pool, and the property is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
23 Units Available
Lockhill Estates
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
989 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces and upgraded finishes. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Property features a theater and pool. Easy access to Loop 410. Near Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
40 Units Available
Eckhert Crossing
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$840
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1132 sqft
Apartments include walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and in-unit laundry. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and fire pit. Trash valet available. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,358
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated townhomes with resort-style pool, recently renovated homes and proximity to airport and outdoor entertainment at nearby parks. Relax with in-unit laundry, soaking tub and private patio or balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Vance Jackson
Parc at Wall Street
11700 Wallstreet, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$846
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1461 sqft
Comfortable apartments have well-equipped kitchens with breakfast bars and large windows overlooking lovely scenery. Sophisticated amenities include a clubhouse and a coffee bar. Located near Orsinger Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
The BLVD at Medical Center
4980 USAA Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments located in western area of Medical Center district. Easy access to Interstate 10 and universities. Featuring spacious living areas, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Pool, playground, and carport.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$911
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Salado Springs Apartments offers a beautiful resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour full-access sauna and spa, billiards room, 24-hour fitness center and MORE! After a long day of leisure throughout our community's amenities, you'll enjoy retreating
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
20 Units Available
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$685
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1078 sqft
Cozy, contemporary apartments in sunny San Antonio. Rooms have large windows, nine-inch ceilings and crown molding. 24-hour maintenance and planned resident activities. Cable and internet ready.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
5 Units Available
Chestnut Park
901 W Silver Sands Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$785
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community that welcomes pets. Beautiful landscaping throughout. On-site pool, hammock lounge, and walking paths. Apartments feature updated appliances, plush carpeting, and a breakfast nook. Controlled access provided.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Vance Jackson
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$723
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green community surrounded by schools, restaurants and parks. Amble down nature trails or relax on the redwood deck. Located on VIA bus line with easy access to all major highways.
