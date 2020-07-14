Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly business center internet access lobby

Balcones Lofts extends value and convenience unlike any other community in Balcones Heights. Located in the heart of San Antonio, this gorgeous community offers spacious, unique and contemporary 1, 2 and 3 bedroom lofts, fabulous retail along with great city amenities. Balcones Lofts boasts well-appointed and desirable interiors, such as fully equipped kitchens, contemporary design and full-sized washer & dryer connections. Our Texan resident will discover relaxation in the crystal-clear swimming pool, get fit in the 24-hour fitness center and experience an overall comfortable lifestyle! Balcones Lofts is in harmony between value, community and convenience! "