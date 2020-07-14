Amenities
Balcones Lofts extends value and convenience unlike any other community in Balcones Heights. Located in the heart of San Antonio, this gorgeous community offers spacious, unique and contemporary 1, 2 and 3 bedroom lofts, fabulous retail along with great city amenities. Balcones Lofts boasts well-appointed and desirable interiors, such as fully equipped kitchens, contemporary design and full-sized washer & dryer connections. Our Texan resident will discover relaxation in the crystal-clear swimming pool, get fit in the 24-hour fitness center and experience an overall comfortable lifestyle! Balcones Lofts is in harmony between value, community and convenience! "