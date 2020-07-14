All apartments in Balcones Heights
Balcones Lofts
Balcones Lofts

3230 Hillcrest Dr · (833) 441-0092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3230 Hillcrest Dr, Balcones Heights, TX 78201
Balcones Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1301 · Avail. now

$692

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 1201 · Avail. now

$692

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Balcones Lofts.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
internet access
lobby
Balcones Lofts extends value and convenience unlike any other community in Balcones Heights. Located in the heart of San Antonio, this gorgeous community offers spacious, unique and contemporary 1, 2 and 3 bedroom lofts, fabulous retail along with great city amenities. Balcones Lofts boasts well-appointed and desirable interiors, such as fully equipped kitchens, contemporary design and full-sized washer & dryer connections. Our Texan resident will discover relaxation in the crystal-clear swimming pool, get fit in the 24-hour fitness center and experience an overall comfortable lifestyle! Balcones Lofts is in harmony between value, community and convenience! "

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Certain breed restrictions do apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Balcones Lofts have any available units?
Balcones Lofts has 2 units available starting at $692 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Balcones Lofts have?
Some of Balcones Lofts's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Balcones Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Balcones Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Balcones Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Balcones Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Balcones Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Balcones Lofts offers parking.
Does Balcones Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Balcones Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Balcones Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Balcones Lofts has a pool.
Does Balcones Lofts have accessible units?
No, Balcones Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Balcones Lofts have units with dishwashers?
No, Balcones Lofts does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Balcones Lofts have units with air conditioning?
No, Balcones Lofts does not have units with air conditioning.
