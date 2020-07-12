Apartment List
99 Apartments for rent in Balch Springs, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Balch Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
12 Units Available
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious kitchens, numerous windows for abundant natural light. Options for stackable washer/dryer or on-site laundry facility. Elevators for accessibility. One half mile to US-80.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Towne Crossing
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
964 sqft
Stylish units with custom cabinetry and brushed nickel features. Community includes a laundry facility, courtyard, and hespa. Right near numerous entertainment options, including Town East Mall and Mesquite Municipal Golf Course. By I-635.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
971 sqft
Grassy courtyard with grill and picnic areas. Two sparkling pools with shade pergola. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Less than a mile to I-635, US-80.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
53 Units Available
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
955 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments in heart of Mesquite. Close to Hwy 80 and I-635. Walk to Mesquite Rodeo, Dallas Regional Medical Hospitals, AMC 30 Theaters. Pet-friendly, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool and putting green.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
22 Units Available
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1331 sqft
Sitting on 15 acres of lush greenery, this pet-friendly community offers a resort-style pool, grills, a business center, and two playgrounds. Homes include fireplaces, high ceilings, and sunrooms. Recycling available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
$
5 Units Available
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1202 sqft
Located just minutes from I-635 and the George Bush Tollway. Close to shopping centers. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Units are spacious and feature private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
15 Units Available
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1012 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mesquite with frontage road access to Hwy 80. Near I-30 and I-635. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units with modern kitchens, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Close to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
20 Units Available
Towne Crossing
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$848
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1035 sqft
When you are searching for luxury apartments in Mesquite, Texas, there is only one place you will want to be - The Place Apartments! Convenient to I-30 and I-635, you will have easy access to Dallas and the entire Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
16 Units Available
Towne Crossing
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
865 sqft
Luxury community includes two pools, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Located close to I-30, the 635 LBJ Freeway and Highway 80. Apartments have covered patio or balcony, gourmet kitchens, and full washer/dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$861
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
934 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in resort-style complex convenient to Town East Mall and Cannaday Elementary School. Patio or balcony offers view of spacious swimming pool. Extra storage available. Complimentary cable.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
6 Units Available
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd, Mesquite, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
967 sqft
Comfortable homes near I-30. Homes feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and ice makers. Enjoy a gym and grill area on-site. A stone's throw from DART lines. Near Eastfield College.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
7 Units Available
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a fun and country casual lifestyle perfect for busy people who desire the best of both worlds at Heather Creek Apartment Homes. You're just minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$605
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$675
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
838 sqft
Cozy apartments in Woodside feature a community swimming pool with sun-drenched deck. Quiet community with access to everything Dallas has to offer. Variety of spacious floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
4 Units Available
Piedmont
Regis Square
1355 N Jim Miller Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1169 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Regis Square in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 30 at 02:12pm
3 Units Available
One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1023 sqft
Convenient location near Town East Mall and I-635. Community amenities include two pools, a fitness center, dog park and clubhouse. Apartments feature plentiful storage, high-speed internet and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
51 Units Available
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1318 sqft
Renovated units near I-635 and Northwest Highway. Open living spaces, high ceilings, stainless steel or jet black appliances, faux wood blinds, and low-E windows. Free bicycle rentals.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Eastern
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
954 sqft
Enjoy the amazing comfort of The Broadway Apartments in Garland, Texas. As a resident of The Broadway Apartments, you will be able to experience affordable living, impressive amenities, and the convenience of being in a wonderful location.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
55 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1186 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
26 Units Available
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
969 sqft
If you dig the idea of lakeside living without leaving the city, welcome to Lakewood, which features the jewel of Dallas - White Rock Lake.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
30 Units Available
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW OPEN! NOW LEASING!Find your fit at The Emerson at Forney Marketplace. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Forney, Texas, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
24 Units Available
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
827 sqft
Located right across from White Rock Creek and its namesake lake, this community is only minutes from Downtown Dallas. Community features include onsite gym and swimming pool. Units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
18 Units Available
Casa Linda
The Elise
1720 John West Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$610
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
937 sqft
Are you searching for the home of your dreams in Dallas, Texas? Look no further than the newly renovated Elise.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
11 Units Available
Haskell Flats
1500 North Haskell Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
717 sqft
Discover your base camp for modern apartment living in downtown Dallas. Distinct style and artistic character are the backdrop of urban living at Haskell Flats apartments.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr., Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$969
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
969 sqft
Luxury homes surrounded by a natural environment. Ample onsite amenities, including a fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Right near picturesque White Rock Lake. Easy access to I-30.
City Guide for Balch Springs, TX

Did you know Balch Springs didn't have a post office until 1964? Makes it a bit tough to live up to the "neither rain nor sleet," motto of the U.S. Postal Service.

Where is Balch Springs, you ask? Well, sitting just east of Dallas, this town is technically part of the Dallas/ Fort Worth Metroplex. Residents get easy access to the big-city excitement while still enjoying Balch Spring's small-town feel. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Balch Springs, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Balch Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

