Home
/
Balch Springs, TX
/
4224 Linda Ln
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:49 AM

4224 Linda Ln

4224 Linda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4224 Linda Lane, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
garage
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Balch Springs features carpet and ceramic tile floors for easy cleaning, fresh paint and updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops. [LP-B]
It also has central heat/air, ceiling fans and extra storage, a one-car garage and a two-car carport. The home is in a great location near both I-20 and 635, and just down the street from Balch Springs Recreation Center and Virgil T Irwin Park. It's within walking distance of the bus stop, and near area schools. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible
for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an
application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying
security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4224 Linda Ln have any available units?
4224 Linda Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 4224 Linda Ln have?
Some of 4224 Linda Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4224 Linda Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4224 Linda Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4224 Linda Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4224 Linda Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4224 Linda Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4224 Linda Ln offers parking.
Does 4224 Linda Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4224 Linda Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4224 Linda Ln have a pool?
No, 4224 Linda Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4224 Linda Ln have accessible units?
No, 4224 Linda Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4224 Linda Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4224 Linda Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4224 Linda Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4224 Linda Ln has units with air conditioning.

