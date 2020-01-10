4224 Linda Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport parking garage

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Balch Springs features carpet and ceramic tile floors for easy cleaning, fresh paint and updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops. [LP-B]

It also has central heat/air, ceiling fans and extra storage, a one-car garage and a two-car carport. The home is in a great location near both I-20 and 635, and just down the street from Balch Springs Recreation Center and Virgil T Irwin Park. It's within walking distance of the bus stop, and near area schools. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.

Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to

abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible

for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an

application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying

security deposit.