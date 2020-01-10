4224 Linda Ln

Amenities
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Balch Springs features carpet and ceramic tile floors for easy cleaning, fresh paint and updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops. [LP-B]
It also has central heat/air, ceiling fans and extra storage, a one-car garage and a two-car carport. The home is in a great location near both I-20 and 635, and just down the street from Balch Springs Recreation Center and Virgil T Irwin Park. It's within walking distance of the bus stop, and near area schools. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.
This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible
for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an
application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying
security deposit.