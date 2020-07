Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Must See! Newly renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house located in one of the most sought after Fox Run Subdivision one in all Balch Springs. Great floor plan, with spacious living areas and kitchen if you like to entertain. Master bedroom upstairs along with 3 other spacious bedrooms and a good size game room. New floors including carpet in all bedrooms and fresh paint in the entire house. Conveniently located a minute from HWY 635 an easy drive to Dallas.