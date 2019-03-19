All apartments in Balch Springs
Find more places like 2656 Cumberland Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Balch Springs, TX
/
2656 Cumberland Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2656 Cumberland Trail

2656 Cumberland Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Balch Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2656 Cumberland Trl, Balch Springs, TX 75181

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll love this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in Balch Springs is move-in ready! Cozy living room with fireplace and high ceilings! Beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops which leads to a breakfast nook! The master bath has a large vanity, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2656 Cumberland Trail have any available units?
2656 Cumberland Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 2656 Cumberland Trail have?
Some of 2656 Cumberland Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2656 Cumberland Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2656 Cumberland Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2656 Cumberland Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2656 Cumberland Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2656 Cumberland Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2656 Cumberland Trail offers parking.
Does 2656 Cumberland Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2656 Cumberland Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2656 Cumberland Trail have a pool?
No, 2656 Cumberland Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2656 Cumberland Trail have accessible units?
No, 2656 Cumberland Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2656 Cumberland Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2656 Cumberland Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2656 Cumberland Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2656 Cumberland Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Balch Springs 1 BedroomsBalch Springs 2 Bedrooms
Balch Springs 3 BedroomsBalch Springs Apartments with Parking
Balch Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Princeton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District