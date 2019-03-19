2656 Cumberland Trail

Amenities
You'll love this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in Balch Springs is move-in ready! Cozy living room with fireplace and high ceilings! Beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops which leads to a breakfast nook! The master bath has a large vanity, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
