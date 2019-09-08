14830 Bridle Bend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming as can bel!! Beautifully Redone and Move In Ready! New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertop, Updated Baths, Laminate Hardwood floors and Tile in Bath, and much much more. MOVE-IN READY!! This is a MUST SEE! $40 application fee per person over the age of 18. App and Criteria are Uploaded into MLS. Please send Residential Lease Application along with copies of ID’s and last 2 recent paystubs for each applicant. Self employed provide 2 year tax return and copy of most recent 3 months bank statement. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information including schools and dimensions. OWNER WILL CONSIDER OWNER FINANCING.