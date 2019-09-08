All apartments in Balch Springs
14830 Bridle Bend Drive

14830 Bridle Bend Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14830 Bridle Bend Dr, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming as can bel!! Beautifully Redone and Move In Ready! New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertop, Updated Baths, Laminate Hardwood floors and Tile in Bath, and much much more. MOVE-IN READY!! This is a MUST SEE! $40 application fee per person over the age of 18. App and Criteria are Uploaded into MLS. Please send Residential Lease Application along with copies of ID’s and last 2 recent paystubs for each applicant. Self employed provide 2 year tax return and copy of most recent 3 months bank statement. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information including schools and dimensions. OWNER WILL CONSIDER OWNER FINANCING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14830 Bridle Bend Drive have any available units?
14830 Bridle Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 14830 Bridle Bend Drive have?
Some of 14830 Bridle Bend Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14830 Bridle Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14830 Bridle Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14830 Bridle Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14830 Bridle Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 14830 Bridle Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14830 Bridle Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 14830 Bridle Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14830 Bridle Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14830 Bridle Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 14830 Bridle Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14830 Bridle Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 14830 Bridle Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14830 Bridle Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14830 Bridle Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14830 Bridle Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14830 Bridle Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

