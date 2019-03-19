Beautiful almost new home. Open first floor with large kitchen with huge island open to breakfast and large living room and large formal dining. All bedrooms up and laundry up as well. Master bedroom has very large closet and spacious bathroom with separate shower and garden tub. Nice covered back patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
14829 Cedar Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 14829 Cedar Creek Way have?
Some of 14829 Cedar Creek Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
