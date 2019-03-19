All apartments in Balch Springs
14829 Cedar Creek Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14829 Cedar Creek Way

14829 Cedar Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

14829 Cedar Creek Way, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful almost new home. Open first floor with large kitchen with huge island open to breakfast and large living room and large formal dining. All bedrooms up and laundry up as well. Master bedroom has very large closet and spacious bathroom with separate shower and garden tub. Nice covered back patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

