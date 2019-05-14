All apartments in Balch Springs
Find more places like 14732 Oakwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Balch Springs, TX
/
14732 Oakwood Lane
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:49 AM

14732 Oakwood Lane

14732 Oakwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Balch Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14732 Oakwood Lane, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Balch Springs features carpet and laminate flooring, ceiling fans, a fireplace, central heat/air, a fenced backyard and outdoor storage! The home is in a quiet neighborhood near a variety of schools including A.C. New Middle School, Hodges Elementary School and Mackey Elementary School, as well as Oak Ridge Park and Woodland Park. The home is equal distance from both 635 and I-20 for easy commuting, and is just a few streets from the bus stop. Enjoy access to local establishments such as Little Ceasars Pizza, Domino's Pizza, Kroger, Burger King, Popeyes, The Home Depot and much more.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14732 Oakwood Lane have any available units?
14732 Oakwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 14732 Oakwood Lane have?
Some of 14732 Oakwood Lane's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14732 Oakwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14732 Oakwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14732 Oakwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14732 Oakwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14732 Oakwood Lane offer parking?
No, 14732 Oakwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14732 Oakwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14732 Oakwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14732 Oakwood Lane have a pool?
No, 14732 Oakwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14732 Oakwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 14732 Oakwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14732 Oakwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14732 Oakwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14732 Oakwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14732 Oakwood Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Balch Springs 1 BedroomsBalch Springs 2 Bedrooms
Balch Springs 3 BedroomsBalch Springs Apartments with Parking
Balch Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Princeton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District