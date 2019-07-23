All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:40 AM

11421 Oak Tree Rd

11421 Oak Tree Road
Location

11421 Oak Tree Road, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated Brick Home with CH/A, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a big 10ft x 20ft kitchen and a 2-car garage with automatic garage door opener. Easy to clean hardwoods and tile throughout. New ceiling fans were installed in bedrooms after the pictures were taken. Kitchen has gas cooktop and built-in gas oven.

This home has a country feel but great access to Hwy 635 and Hwy 175. And you will be in the Mesquite School District. The street is only 1 block long so there is very little traffic.

There is a fenced yard with a new patio for your barbeque, friends and family.

New ceiling fans & mini blinds provided. Washer/Dryer connections. We allow pets at $300 each + $10/month/pet rent. Fridge optional at $25/month.
________________________________________________________________________________
Omega PDM Standard Rental Qualification Criteria:
1. All adult occupants must fill out the rental application & supply proof of identity.
2. No Section 8. No Sex Offenders. No felonies/multiple arrests in last 10 years.
3. Gross Monthly Income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent.
4. No evictions or rental collections. Verifiable Rental History or double deposit.
5. Pay 1st Month Rent and full Security Deposit _ON-OR-BEFORE_ move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11421 Oak Tree Rd have any available units?
11421 Oak Tree Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 11421 Oak Tree Rd have?
Some of 11421 Oak Tree Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11421 Oak Tree Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11421 Oak Tree Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11421 Oak Tree Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11421 Oak Tree Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11421 Oak Tree Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11421 Oak Tree Rd offers parking.
Does 11421 Oak Tree Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11421 Oak Tree Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11421 Oak Tree Rd have a pool?
No, 11421 Oak Tree Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11421 Oak Tree Rd have accessible units?
No, 11421 Oak Tree Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11421 Oak Tree Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11421 Oak Tree Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11421 Oak Tree Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 11421 Oak Tree Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

