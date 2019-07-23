11421 Oak Tree Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated Brick Home with CH/A, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a big 10ft x 20ft kitchen and a 2-car garage with automatic garage door opener. Easy to clean hardwoods and tile throughout. New ceiling fans were installed in bedrooms after the pictures were taken. Kitchen has gas cooktop and built-in gas oven.



This home has a country feel but great access to Hwy 635 and Hwy 175. And you will be in the Mesquite School District. The street is only 1 block long so there is very little traffic.



There is a fenced yard with a new patio for your barbeque, friends and family.



New ceiling fans & mini blinds provided. Washer/Dryer connections. We allow pets at $300 each + $10/month/pet rent. Fridge optional at $25/month.

Omega PDM Standard Rental Qualification Criteria:

1. All adult occupants must fill out the rental application & supply proof of identity.

2. No Section 8. No Sex Offenders. No felonies/multiple arrests in last 10 years.

3. Gross Monthly Income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent.

4. No evictions or rental collections. Verifiable Rental History or double deposit.

5. Pay 1st Month Rent and full Security Deposit _ON-OR-BEFORE_ move in.