Home
/
Azle, TX
/
764 Stribling Cir
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:45 AM

764 Stribling Cir

764 Stribling Circle · No Longer Available
Location

764 Stribling Circle, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Property available 10/15/19. Great 3-2-2 Duplex in Azle! Recent flooring and paint. Home in Azle has a large 16x12 family room with beautiful vinyl plank flooring and high ceilings. Nice dining area opens to the spacious kitchen with ample storage and extra pantry. Large master suite has a walk-in closet and private bath. Nice sized secondaries, utility room with built-ins, neutral colors, expansive backyard, covered porch and more located within walking distance to Shady Grove Park, Eagle Mountain Lake and Jogging Trails! One small pet under 30 lbs. considered. No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. There is a one-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 764 Stribling Cir have any available units?
764 Stribling Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 764 Stribling Cir have?
Some of 764 Stribling Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 764 Stribling Cir currently offering any rent specials?
764 Stribling Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 764 Stribling Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 764 Stribling Cir is pet friendly.
Does 764 Stribling Cir offer parking?
No, 764 Stribling Cir does not offer parking.
Does 764 Stribling Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 764 Stribling Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 764 Stribling Cir have a pool?
No, 764 Stribling Cir does not have a pool.
Does 764 Stribling Cir have accessible units?
No, 764 Stribling Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 764 Stribling Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 764 Stribling Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 764 Stribling Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 764 Stribling Cir has units with air conditioning.

