764 Stribling Cir

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Property available 10/15/19. Great 3-2-2 Duplex in Azle! Recent flooring and paint. Home in Azle has a large 16x12 family room with beautiful vinyl plank flooring and high ceilings. Nice dining area opens to the spacious kitchen with ample storage and extra pantry. Large master suite has a walk-in closet and private bath. Nice sized secondaries, utility room with built-ins, neutral colors, expansive backyard, covered porch and more located within walking distance to Shady Grove Park, Eagle Mountain Lake and Jogging Trails! One small pet under 30 lbs. considered. No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. There is a one-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.