608 West Columbia Drive, Azle, TX 76020 Castle Hill Estates
Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
Cute home on huge lot with fenced backyard. Rooms are nice sized with Fresh paint and new carpet! Home has central AC & Heat. Pretty lot with lots of trees. Jump on 199 to get to restaurants or shopping in Azle or Lake Worth quickly!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 608 W Columbia Drive have any available units?
608 W Columbia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
Is 608 W Columbia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
608 W Columbia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.