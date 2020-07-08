All apartments in Azle
608 W Columbia Drive
608 W Columbia Drive

608 West Columbia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

608 West Columbia Drive, Azle, TX 76020
Castle Hill Estates

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
Cute home on huge lot with fenced backyard. Rooms are nice sized with Fresh paint and new carpet! Home has central AC & Heat. Pretty lot with lots of trees. Jump on 199 to get to restaurants or shopping in Azle or Lake Worth quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 W Columbia Drive have any available units?
608 W Columbia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
Is 608 W Columbia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
608 W Columbia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 W Columbia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 608 W Columbia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 608 W Columbia Drive offer parking?
No, 608 W Columbia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 608 W Columbia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 W Columbia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 W Columbia Drive have a pool?
No, 608 W Columbia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 608 W Columbia Drive have accessible units?
No, 608 W Columbia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 608 W Columbia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 W Columbia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 W Columbia Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 608 W Columbia Drive has units with air conditioning.

