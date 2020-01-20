All apartments in Azle
Location

537 Harbor Crest Road, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Awesome new laminate flooring and paint! Cute open Floor plan home with everything you need in the most convenient Location within Azle! Fantastic Backyard for entertaining with the patio and wood deck addition. There is also a shed for extra storage! Less than miles from Eagle Mountain Lake, community park Shady Grove, and Local Hospitals. Close to major schools in Azle ISD and shopping. Quick and Easy Freeway Access, this location can't be beat! Spacious master bedroom with separate garden tub and stand alone shower. Wood burning fireplace in the family room that's open to kitchen and dining.Mature trees in front and backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 Harbor Crest Road have any available units?
537 Harbor Crest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 537 Harbor Crest Road have?
Some of 537 Harbor Crest Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 Harbor Crest Road currently offering any rent specials?
537 Harbor Crest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 Harbor Crest Road pet-friendly?
No, 537 Harbor Crest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 537 Harbor Crest Road offer parking?
Yes, 537 Harbor Crest Road offers parking.
Does 537 Harbor Crest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 Harbor Crest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 Harbor Crest Road have a pool?
No, 537 Harbor Crest Road does not have a pool.
Does 537 Harbor Crest Road have accessible units?
No, 537 Harbor Crest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 537 Harbor Crest Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 Harbor Crest Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 537 Harbor Crest Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 Harbor Crest Road does not have units with air conditioning.
