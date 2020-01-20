537 Harbor Crest Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Awesome new laminate flooring and paint! Cute open Floor plan home with everything you need in the most convenient Location within Azle! Fantastic Backyard for entertaining with the patio and wood deck addition. There is also a shed for extra storage! Less than miles from Eagle Mountain Lake, community park Shady Grove, and Local Hospitals. Close to major schools in Azle ISD and shopping. Quick and Easy Freeway Access, this location can't be beat! Spacious master bedroom with separate garden tub and stand alone shower. Wood burning fireplace in the family room that's open to kitchen and dining.Mature trees in front and backyard!