Enjoy this quiet home that feels like you are in the country. Well maintained 1662 sq ft, 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home with hardwood floors and updated kitchen cabinets. Large treed lot at .53 acres, with relaxing front porch and large back porch for family entertainment. This home also has 2 car garage, 2 sheds and very large workshop perfect for storage or anyone in a trade that needs to store equipment or tools.