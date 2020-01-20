Rent Calculator
All apartments in Azle
Find more places like 320 Lochridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
320 Lochridge Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
320 Lochridge Drive
320 Lochridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
320 Lochridge Drive, Azle, TX 76020
Lake Crest Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 Lochridge Drive have any available units?
320 Lochridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Azle, TX
.
What amenities does 320 Lochridge Drive have?
Some of 320 Lochridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 320 Lochridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
320 Lochridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Lochridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 320 Lochridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Azle
.
Does 320 Lochridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 320 Lochridge Drive offers parking.
Does 320 Lochridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Lochridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Lochridge Drive have a pool?
No, 320 Lochridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 320 Lochridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 320 Lochridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Lochridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Lochridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Lochridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Lochridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
