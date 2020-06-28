All apartments in Azle
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

1228 Village Garden Drive

1228 Village Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1228 Village Garden Drive, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing half duplex containing 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths & 1 Car Garage. Master down with walk-in closet. MOVE-IN READY SOON!!! Beautiful New vinyl plank flooring being installed downstairs and carpet on stairs and upstairs bedrooms. 3 additional bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. The landing area has enough space for computer desk or small children play area. Fresh exterior paint. Large fenced backyard. Small covered porch. Pictures are of identical unit next door for reference. Please verify school info independently, local changes may take effect after publishing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Village Garden Drive have any available units?
1228 Village Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 1228 Village Garden Drive have?
Some of 1228 Village Garden Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Village Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Village Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Village Garden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1228 Village Garden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 1228 Village Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1228 Village Garden Drive offers parking.
Does 1228 Village Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Village Garden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Village Garden Drive have a pool?
No, 1228 Village Garden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Village Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 1228 Village Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Village Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 Village Garden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 Village Garden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1228 Village Garden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
