All apartments in Azle
Find more places like 112 Pecan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
112 Pecan Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

112 Pecan Street

112 Pecan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

112 Pecan Street, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e26cbc6017 ----
Newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on large lot with mature trees. Home includes stainless steel appliances, walk in closets, and new fixtures throughout. Spacious bedrooms with new ceiling fans. Beautiful sunroom which allows an abundance of natural light that looks out onto the large backyard. Property includes a garage/shed as well as a covered patio to enjoy the outside space. Ready for move in today!

To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500.

Security Deposit: $1,500

Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal.
Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Pecan Street have any available units?
112 Pecan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 112 Pecan Street have?
Some of 112 Pecan Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Pecan Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 Pecan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Pecan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Pecan Street is pet friendly.
Does 112 Pecan Street offer parking?
Yes, 112 Pecan Street offers parking.
Does 112 Pecan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Pecan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Pecan Street have a pool?
No, 112 Pecan Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 Pecan Street have accessible units?
No, 112 Pecan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Pecan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Pecan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Pecan Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 112 Pecan Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020
Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020

Similar Pages

Azle 1 BedroomsAzle 2 Bedrooms
Azle Apartments with PoolAzle Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Azle Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX
Krum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXBowie, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College