1024 Oak Ridge Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 4-2-2 home in Azle. This home has many new updates such as new floors, lights and counter tops. Right when you walk into the home You are greeted with a spacious living room with high ceilings. the master bedroom located on one side of the home, very spacious with a two way entrance to the bathroom. The bathroom has two separate sinks and a separate shower and tub and a his and her closet.With a big garage and big backyard this home is located close to the Jacksonboro highway, and near Eagle mountain lake.