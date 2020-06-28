All apartments in Azle
1024 Oak Ridge Drive

1024 Oak Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Oak Ridge Drive, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 4-2-2 home in Azle. This home has many new updates such as new floors, lights and counter tops. Right when you walk into the home You are greeted with a spacious living room with high ceilings. the master bedroom located on one side of the home, very spacious with a two way entrance to the bathroom. The bathroom has two separate sinks and a separate shower and tub and a his and her closet.With a big garage and big backyard this home is located close to the Jacksonboro highway, and near Eagle mountain lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Oak Ridge Drive have any available units?
1024 Oak Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
Is 1024 Oak Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Oak Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Oak Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Oak Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 1024 Oak Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Oak Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1024 Oak Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Oak Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Oak Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1024 Oak Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Oak Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1024 Oak Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Oak Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 Oak Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 Oak Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 Oak Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
