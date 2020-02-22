All apartments in Argyle
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1824 Sparrow Street

1824 Sparrow St · No Longer Available
Location

1824 Sparrow St, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Stunning, move in ready home built in 2016. Stylish details throughout! Kitchen features SS appliances, granite counter-tops & gas range. Living and kitchen opens to large covered patio. Perfect for entertaining! Located in Northwest ISD. Community features park, pool, garden, private pond and much more. This is a must see in a sought after community. Welcome home! Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Sparrow Street have any available units?
1824 Sparrow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 1824 Sparrow Street have?
Some of 1824 Sparrow Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 Sparrow Street currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Sparrow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Sparrow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1824 Sparrow Street is pet friendly.
Does 1824 Sparrow Street offer parking?
Yes, 1824 Sparrow Street offers parking.
Does 1824 Sparrow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 Sparrow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Sparrow Street have a pool?
Yes, 1824 Sparrow Street has a pool.
Does 1824 Sparrow Street have accessible units?
No, 1824 Sparrow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Sparrow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1824 Sparrow Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1824 Sparrow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1824 Sparrow Street does not have units with air conditioning.

