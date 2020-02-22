1824 Sparrow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Stunning, move in ready home built in 2016. Stylish details throughout! Kitchen features SS appliances, granite counter-tops & gas range. Living and kitchen opens to large covered patio. Perfect for entertaining! Located in Northwest ISD. Community features park, pool, garden, private pond and much more. This is a must see in a sought after community. Welcome home! Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.