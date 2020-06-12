Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

56 Apartments for rent in Anna, TX with balcony

825 Mahogany Drive
1 Unit Available
825 Mahogany Drive
825 Mahogany Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1828 sqft
Cute house on corner lot.

125 Charleston Drive
1 Unit Available
125 Charleston Drive
125 Charleston Drive, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1948 sqft
This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 dining areas. Featuring Anna ISD schools. The house has a nice covered patio with a beautiful farm view. The spacious yard is perfect for grilling and enjoying a barbecue with friends and family.

3242 Dumas Drive
1 Unit Available
3242 Dumas Drive
3242 Dumas Drive, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1836 sqft
This is a charming home in a great Anna neighborhood and in better than new condition. Excellent 4 bedroom, 2 bath single story split bedroom floor plan.

128 Tennyson Street
1 Unit Available
128 Tennyson Street
128 Tennyson Street, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1604 sqft
Gorgeous house with huge backyard. Spacious kitchen with granite counters open to the living room. Great floor plan for entertaining. Living room includes an electric fireplace. Nestled in great neighborhood. No smokers. Pets negotiable.

1322 N Powell Parkway
1 Unit Available
1322 N Powell Parkway
1322 North Powell Parkway, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1980 sqft
CHARMING VINTAGE TWO STORY, 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms & walking distance from Anna Middle School.

806 Westfield Drive
1 Unit Available
806 Westfield Drive
806 Westfield Drive, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1832 sqft
Beautiful landscaped must see home!!!! Hardwood floors and ceramic tile. Flex-room that you can use as fourth bedroom, second family room or media room. Large eat in kitchen!! High ceilings with ceiling fans. This is a wonderful home for a family!!!!

1132 Honeywell Drive
1 Unit Available
1132 Honeywell Drive
1132 Honeywell Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1576 sqft
Beautiful home in a great community with excellent amenities! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceramic and laminate floors and covered patio. Refrigerator is staying, this one will not last.

1833 Olive Lane
1 Unit Available
1833 Olive Lane
1833 Olive Lane, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1515 sqft
This charming one story 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom home, wood flooring through out all three bedrooms.

421 Stanley Falls Drive
1 Unit Available
421 Stanley Falls Drive
421 Stanley Falls Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1672 sqft
Well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood with a community pool. Neutral colors throughout the home with an open concept design from the kitchen to the living area. 2 inch faux wood blinds on all windows.

2300 Redbud Drive
1 Unit Available
2300 Redbud Drive
2300 Redbud Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1742 sqft
Cute 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, one story home with stone elevation, just 2 years old, granite kitchen counter top,custom paint,split bedrooms,kitchen has lots of cabinets, second bath has updated with granite counter top and mirror.cover patio.

2320 Mulberry Drive
1 Unit Available
2320 Mulberry Drive
2320 Mulberry Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1515 sqft
Stone and brick single family home built in 2016. This charmer is the ideal home and layout. Spacious bedrooms separate from master, open floor plan spanning the kitchen, dinning and living room. Granite counter top. Brand new appliances.

301 Olivia Lane
1 Unit Available
301 Olivia Lane
301 Olivia Lane, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1749 sqft
Stunning, specious, open floor plan home close to all the amenities.This home went through top to bottom renovation and spared nothing. You just have to see it to believe it.

1805 White Rock
1 Unit Available
1805 White Rock
1805 White Rock, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1527 sqft
GREAT CURB APPEAL! PRISTINE 3 BDRMS, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN SWEETWATER CROSSING SUBDIVISION.

1836 White Pine Trail
1 Unit Available
1836 White Pine Trail
1836 White Pine Trail, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2641 sqft
Looking for a large fenced yard with privacy in the much sought after Oak Hollow Estates community? Need more space for your growing family? This home is for you! This 2-story home has a large covered back patio with a view of a tree covered green

406 Stanley Falls Drive
1 Unit Available
406 Stanley Falls Drive
406 Stanley Falls Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2176 sqft
2story in Anna with better than average floorplan*Tall ceilings even in the bedrooms*Open kitchen design with bfast bar & separate breakfast & dining rooms*Large open living*Master suite has separate shower & deep soaking tub & huge walk-in closet

1821 White Pine Trail
1 Unit Available
1821 White Pine Trail
1821 White Pine Trail, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1772 sqft
This Spacious, well maintained, 1-story home in the Oak Hollow community is calling your name! 3 Large bedrooms and 2 Full baths, the office could be used as the 4th bedroom. So many extras... New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and carpet in bedrooms.

1006 Wildwood Drive
1 Unit Available
1006 Wildwood Drive
1006 Wildwood Trail, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1902 sqft
Over 1 acre single story-escape the city! Cute 4 bedroom with country charm. Huge covered patio spans the back of the house. No smokers, Pets Negotiable, Check Availability Date. No Housing Vouchers. No Section 8 Accepted.
Results within 1 mile of Anna

4307 Oak Bluff Road
1 Unit Available
4307 Oak Bluff Road
4307 Oak Bluff Road, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1865 sqft
Move in available 6-15-2020. Wonderful 4 bedrooms plus a study(may use as dinner also). One story home with 2-car garage in family-friendly neighborhood with community amenities, club house and swimming pool.

7792 FM 545
1 Unit Available
7792 FM 545
7792 FM 545, Collin County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1036 sqft
A tree-lined drive leads to a charming home nestled among trees. Yard has many varieties of plants & trees, including several peach trees. There is an oversized 2-cargarage + a portable storage building. There are front & back covered porches.

4202 Oak Bluff Road
1 Unit Available
4202 Oak Bluff Road
4202 Oak Bluff Road, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3194 sqft
SIGNED LEASE PENDING MOVE IN.

3107 Elam Street
1 Unit Available
3107 Elam Street
3107 Elam St, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2207 sqft
Beautify home in a quite and friendly community! Lovely 2 story 4 bedroom with 2.1 bath. Master bedroom downstairs with bay window.

203 Cyrus Street
1 Unit Available
203 Cyrus Street
203 Cyrus St, Collin County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2543 sqft
Huge corner lot. Single family home in fast growing Anna area built 2018. 5 beds for large family! This charmer is the ideal home and layout. Spacious bedrooms separate from master, open floor plan spanning the kitchen, dinning and living room.

1968 County Road 1106
1 Unit Available
1968 County Road 1106
1968 County Road 1106, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1040 sqft
Completely renovated spectacular 1 story home build in 4.361 acres of absolutely gorgeous land. The main house has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Immaculate concrete storm shelter in front yard.

2255 County Road 376
1 Unit Available
2255 County Road 376
2255 County Road 376, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1456 sqft
Updated & well maintained double wide with wood-look laminate floors throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Anna, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Anna renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

