All apartments in Anna
Find more places like 106 Scarlet.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anna, TX
/
106 Scarlet
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

106 Scarlet

106 Scarlet Vw · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anna
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

106 Scarlet Vw, Anna, TX 75409

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great value in Anna. Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home on cul-de-sac. Pictures are old and for space reference only. The interior of the house was recently painted light grey, Range and DW recently replaced. Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace in living room, open kitchen with lots of cabinets & counter space. Walk in pantry and laundry off kitchen. Split bedrooms with a spacious master with dual sinks and separate shower. Large yard with covered patio and shed. Use TAR Application, we do the lease. $50 app fee per adult resident.
Please contact Nadia (469) 476-6770 for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Scarlet have any available units?
106 Scarlet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anna, TX.
What amenities does 106 Scarlet have?
Some of 106 Scarlet's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Scarlet currently offering any rent specials?
106 Scarlet isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Scarlet pet-friendly?
No, 106 Scarlet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anna.
Does 106 Scarlet offer parking?
Yes, 106 Scarlet does offer parking.
Does 106 Scarlet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Scarlet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Scarlet have a pool?
No, 106 Scarlet does not have a pool.
Does 106 Scarlet have accessible units?
No, 106 Scarlet does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Scarlet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Scarlet has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Scarlet have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Scarlet does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anna 1 BedroomsAnna 3 Bedrooms
Anna Apartments with BalconyAnna Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anna Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District