Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave range refrigerator

Visit https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fk8rWwNm33K (cut and paste into your browser) to see a 3D tour of this property immaculate and well maintained property. Three bedrooms/ two bathrooms with new flooring, fresh paint, two car garage, fenced backyard with sprinkler system all in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. This one is an amazing deal that won't last long- apply today at lonestarrealestate.managebuilding.com Security deposit is equal to one month's rent; pets are allowed.