935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar concierge elevator gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub internet access

Apartment Amenities



Balconette

Balcony

Pantry

Built-in Microwave

Side by Side Refrigerator with Ice Maker

Walk-In Closets in Select Units

Oval Soaking Tubs and Stand Up Showers in Select Units

Linen Closets

Full-Size Washer and Dryer Included

Black Glass Top, Self-Cleaning Stove

Double Vanity Btahs in Select Units

Wood Plank Flooring

Stained Concrete Flooring

8-Foot Entry Doors

Painted Accent Walls

10-Foot Ceiling Heights

Ceiling fans

Granite Countertops in All Kitchens



Community Amenities



Flex Space

Limited Building Access

Remote Controlled Parking Garage with Elevator

Resident Cyber Lounge with Coffee Bar

Teaching Kitchen with Chef Instructed Culinary Classes

Community Recycling Program

Weekly Resident Social Events

Billiards and Entertaining Area

Concierge services

Vending machines

Fitness Center with Personal Trainer and Group Classes

Salt-Water Pool with Hot Tub Spa

Business Center with Conference Room

High-speed Internet access

Conference/meeting room

ATM machine

Fiber-Optic Wiring Provided

On-Site Dry Cleaning

Walking Distance to Shopping and Restaurants

Allen ISD

Interior Climate-Controlled Corridors with Trash Chutes

5-Story Buildings with 1st Level Retail

Eco-Friendly Non-Smoking Environment

Monthly Resort-Style Brunch

Jogging trail

Auto Washing Services

Elevators



Please call us for up to date pricing! Pricing may have changed after this rental was posted.