All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:29 AM

924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States

924 Meadow Mead Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Fully Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with some of the best schools in Texas! Beautiful floors; Granite and SS appliances in kitchen; Granite in both baths; Kitchen opens to family room; Lots of storage (storage shed, garage, and garage storage room). Walking distance to Elementary (Gold Performance Award).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States have any available units?
924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States currently offering any rent specials?
924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States pet-friendly?
No, 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States offer parking?
Yes, 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States offers parking.
Does 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States have a pool?
No, 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States does not have a pool.
Does 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States have accessible units?
No, 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary