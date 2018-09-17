Gorgeous Fully Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with some of the best schools in Texas! Beautiful floors; Granite and SS appliances in kitchen; Granite in both baths; Kitchen opens to family room; Lots of storage (storage shed, garage, and garage storage room). Walking distance to Elementary (Gold Performance Award).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States have any available units?
924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States currently offering any rent specials?
924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States pet-friendly?
No, 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States offer parking?
Yes, 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States offers parking.
Does 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States have a pool?
No, 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States does not have a pool.
Does 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States have accessible units?
No, 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX, United States does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)