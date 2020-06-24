All apartments in Allen
Allen, TX
860 Junction Drive
860 Junction Drive

860 Junction Dr · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

860 Junction Dr, Allen, TX 75013
Glendover Park

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
860 Junction Drive Apt #8201, Allen, TX 75013 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 05/04/2020. Pets: allowed. Age restricted - 55 + 2 Months free on a 12 month lease! This is a 2 bedroom with a study. Gorgeous and spacious floor plan. SPACIOUS APARTMENTS IN ALLEN, TEXAS Our goal is to provide residents with spacious townhomes that exude the essence of comfort. Each layout is intended to accommodate your unique lifestyle in ways you've never imagined possible. Our floor plans provide you with the functionality you have always desired in a home with the convenience of an apartment living experience. Well-equipped kitchens, ample storage space, and stylish designer layouts are just a few of the benefits available to you once you make our community your new home. When you want to be surrounded by a lavish suite of amenities housed in expansive floor plans, look no further! AMBASSADOR CIRCLE BE ONE OF THE FIRST 25 PEOPLE TO LEASE AND BECOME A MEMBER OF OUR AMBASSADOR CIRCLE! As members of this exclusive club, you will receive the following: Two year rate lock, Two years of community fees waived, Three hours of handy man service at move in, Free carport or detached garage for 6 months on a 12 month contract, An annual catered dinner in our gorgeous Great Room, A raffle entry for an Alaskan cruise (will be held June 30, 2018 for all Ambassador Circle members who have moved in), A raffle entry for one of five Smart TV's (will be held May 31, 2018 for all Ambassador Circle members who have moved in), A plaque at your front door to celebrate your membership in the Ambassador Circle. [ Published 3-Jul-20 / ID 3530468 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 Junction Drive have any available units?
860 Junction Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 860 Junction Drive currently offering any rent specials?
860 Junction Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 Junction Drive pet-friendly?
No, 860 Junction Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 860 Junction Drive offer parking?
Yes, 860 Junction Drive offers parking.
Does 860 Junction Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 Junction Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 Junction Drive have a pool?
No, 860 Junction Drive does not have a pool.
Does 860 Junction Drive have accessible units?
No, 860 Junction Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 860 Junction Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 Junction Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 860 Junction Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 860 Junction Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

