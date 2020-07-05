All apartments in Allen
806 Rolling Ridge Dr
806 Rolling Ridge Dr

806 Rolling Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

806 Rolling Ridge Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Coming Soon 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 1 Car Garage in Allen - Superb Location! 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Attached Garage.This open floor plan features spacious living-dining area Full size washer and dry connections. *Photos are prior to the current tenant* New Photos will be uploaded upon move out*
Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

All Electric. No Section 8. No Pets. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3410144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Rolling Ridge Dr have any available units?
806 Rolling Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 806 Rolling Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
806 Rolling Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Rolling Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 806 Rolling Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 806 Rolling Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 806 Rolling Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 806 Rolling Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Rolling Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Rolling Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 806 Rolling Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 806 Rolling Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 806 Rolling Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Rolling Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 Rolling Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Rolling Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 Rolling Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

