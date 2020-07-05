All apartments in Allen
718 Circle Cove Drive
718 Circle Cove Drive

718 Circle Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

718 Circle Cove Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in highly sought after Allen ISD! Kitchen opens to family room. Fresh paint though out home. No smoking. Pets are considered on a case by case basis and MUST be approved by the owner. A non-refundable pet deposit of $500 is required. Recent pictures are required. There is a non-refundable background check fee of up to $40 per adult over 18 which must be paid at time of submission. Renters insurance required. Applicants must provide 4 weeks of paystubs and drivers license.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

