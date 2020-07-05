718 Circle Cove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in highly sought after Allen ISD! Kitchen opens to family room. Fresh paint though out home. No smoking. Pets are considered on a case by case basis and MUST be approved by the owner. A non-refundable pet deposit of $500 is required. Recent pictures are required. There is a non-refundable background check fee of up to $40 per adult over 18 which must be paid at time of submission. Renters insurance required. Applicants must provide 4 weeks of paystubs and drivers license.