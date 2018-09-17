All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 565 Fisher Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
565 Fisher Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

565 Fisher Drive

565 Fisher Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

565 Fisher Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pets considered on a case by case basis. Beautiful roomy home with large fenced back yard. This home has large master down with walk in closet. Living area has vaulted ceiling. Kitchen and breakfast area look out on large fenced back yard. Great location close to shopping and easy commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 Fisher Drive have any available units?
565 Fisher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 565 Fisher Drive have?
Some of 565 Fisher Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 Fisher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
565 Fisher Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 Fisher Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 565 Fisher Drive is pet friendly.
Does 565 Fisher Drive offer parking?
Yes, 565 Fisher Drive offers parking.
Does 565 Fisher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 565 Fisher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 Fisher Drive have a pool?
No, 565 Fisher Drive does not have a pool.
Does 565 Fisher Drive have accessible units?
No, 565 Fisher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 565 Fisher Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 565 Fisher Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary