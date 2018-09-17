Pets considered on a case by case basis. Beautiful roomy home with large fenced back yard. This home has large master down with walk in closet. Living area has vaulted ceiling. Kitchen and breakfast area look out on large fenced back yard. Great location close to shopping and easy commute.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 565 Fisher Drive have any available units?
565 Fisher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 565 Fisher Drive have?
Some of 565 Fisher Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 Fisher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
565 Fisher Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 Fisher Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 565 Fisher Drive is pet friendly.
Does 565 Fisher Drive offer parking?
Yes, 565 Fisher Drive offers parking.
Does 565 Fisher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 565 Fisher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 Fisher Drive have a pool?
No, 565 Fisher Drive does not have a pool.
Does 565 Fisher Drive have accessible units?
No, 565 Fisher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 565 Fisher Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 565 Fisher Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)