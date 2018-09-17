553 Oldbridge Dr

Amenities

Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath in Allen ISD. - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 baths converted garage, in Allen ISD! Easy to maintain luxury laminate wood flooring throughout the home. Tile floor in master bath. Open living area with wood-burning fireplace and mantel. Energy-efficient windows overlook the large back yard with covered patio and wooden privacy fence. The kitchen includes a black electric stove and a black dishwasher. Full-size washer dryer connections. The interior is freshly painted a neutral color to enhance any decor. The master bath has a walk-in shower. Minutes to Hwy 75. The home will be available for viewing on 3/18. Call to schedule a showing (214) 692-2240



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com.



(RLNE5644155)