Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:06 PM

553 Oldbridge Dr

553 Oldbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

553 Oldbridge Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Windridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath in Allen ISD. - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 baths converted garage, in Allen ISD! Easy to maintain luxury laminate wood flooring throughout the home. Tile floor in master bath. Open living area with wood-burning fireplace and mantel. Energy-efficient windows overlook the large back yard with covered patio and wooden privacy fence. The kitchen includes a black electric stove and a black dishwasher. Full-size washer dryer connections. The interior is freshly painted a neutral color to enhance any decor. The master bath has a walk-in shower. Minutes to Hwy 75. The home will be available for viewing on 3/18. Call to schedule a showing (214) 692-2240

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com.

(RLNE5644155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 Oldbridge Dr have any available units?
553 Oldbridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 553 Oldbridge Dr have?
Some of 553 Oldbridge Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 553 Oldbridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
553 Oldbridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 Oldbridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 553 Oldbridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 553 Oldbridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 553 Oldbridge Dr offers parking.
Does 553 Oldbridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 553 Oldbridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 Oldbridge Dr have a pool?
No, 553 Oldbridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 553 Oldbridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 553 Oldbridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 553 Oldbridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 553 Oldbridge Dr has units with dishwashers.

