510 Oldbridge
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

510 Oldbridge

510 Oldbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

510 Oldbridge Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Windridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful renovated home in Allen ISD! Huge family oriented community, it's a must see!
Bring your family to this beautiful Allen neighborhood located just minutes from US 75! This home is loaded with upgrades...new wood flooring, brand new range, l.e.d. lighting for energy saving, brand new refrigerator, brand new dishwasher, new paint, new carpet, ect. Huge backyard! ***ALL CREDIT TYPES are welcomed and will be reviewed on an individual basis.***. Application fee $50. * **FYI the blue door on the dishwasher is the new plastic that hasn't been pulled off yet. The dishwasher is all white.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Oldbridge have any available units?
510 Oldbridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Oldbridge have?
Some of 510 Oldbridge's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Oldbridge currently offering any rent specials?
510 Oldbridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Oldbridge pet-friendly?
No, 510 Oldbridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 510 Oldbridge offer parking?
Yes, 510 Oldbridge offers parking.
Does 510 Oldbridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Oldbridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Oldbridge have a pool?
No, 510 Oldbridge does not have a pool.
Does 510 Oldbridge have accessible units?
No, 510 Oldbridge does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Oldbridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Oldbridge has units with dishwashers.

