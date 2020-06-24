510 Oldbridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful renovated home in Allen ISD! Huge family oriented community, it's a must see!

Bring your family to this beautiful Allen neighborhood located just minutes from US 75! This home is loaded with upgrades...new wood flooring, brand new range, l.e.d. lighting for energy saving, brand new refrigerator, brand new dishwasher, new paint, new carpet, ect. Huge backyard! ***ALL CREDIT TYPES are welcomed and will be reviewed on an individual basis.***. Application fee $50. * **FYI the blue door on the dishwasher is the new plastic that hasn't been pulled off yet. The dishwasher is all white.