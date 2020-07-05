All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 204 N Alder Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
204 N Alder Drive
Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:50 AM

204 N Alder Drive

204 North Alder Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

204 North Alder Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful, open, very well maintained, one owner home with tons of features and upgrades. Located right across from Anderson Elementary School. The master is down with one other bedroom. Upstairs you have a large game room, two bedrooms and a full bath. You will find vaulted ceilings, ceramic and wood floors, granite counter tops
in the kitchen, SS appliances, updated master bath with large shower to go with the large master and closet. Convenient to schools, shopping, and the beautiful Allen park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 N Alder Drive have any available units?
204 N Alder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 N Alder Drive have?
Some of 204 N Alder Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 N Alder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
204 N Alder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 N Alder Drive pet-friendly?
No, 204 N Alder Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 204 N Alder Drive offer parking?
Yes, 204 N Alder Drive offers parking.
Does 204 N Alder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 N Alder Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 N Alder Drive have a pool?
No, 204 N Alder Drive does not have a pool.
Does 204 N Alder Drive have accessible units?
No, 204 N Alder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 204 N Alder Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 N Alder Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary