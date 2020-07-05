204 N Alder Drive

Amenities
Beautiful, open, very well maintained, one owner home with tons of features and upgrades. Located right across from Anderson Elementary School. The master is down with one other bedroom. Upstairs you have a large game room, two bedrooms and a full bath. You will find vaulted ceilings, ceramic and wood floors, granite counter tops
in the kitchen, SS appliances, updated master bath with large shower to go with the large master and closet. Convenient to schools, shopping, and the beautiful Allen park.