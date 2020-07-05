204 N Alder Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful, open, very well maintained, one owner home with tons of features and upgrades. Located right across from Anderson Elementary School. The master is down with one other bedroom. Upstairs you have a large game room, two bedrooms and a full bath. You will find vaulted ceilings, ceramic and wood floors, granite counter tops

in the kitchen, SS appliances, updated master bath with large shower to go with the large master and closet. Convenient to schools, shopping, and the beautiful Allen park.