Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:00 AM

2038 Westbury Lane

2038 Westbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2038 Westbury Lane, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom house is located in a quiet neighborhood; open floor plan w. spilt master bath with Garden tub and separate shower. The master shower is newly updated. Wood flooring throughout; granite counters with center island in the kitchen oversees the backyard. Breakfast nook in the breakfast area with all the indented lighting creates cozy ambient through out the house! Don't miss this house! This is an idea house and best school district to raise your family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 Westbury Lane have any available units?
2038 Westbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2038 Westbury Lane have?
Some of 2038 Westbury Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2038 Westbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2038 Westbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 Westbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2038 Westbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2038 Westbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2038 Westbury Lane offers parking.
Does 2038 Westbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2038 Westbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 Westbury Lane have a pool?
No, 2038 Westbury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2038 Westbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 2038 Westbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 Westbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2038 Westbury Lane has units with dishwashers.

