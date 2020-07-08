2038 Westbury Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This charming 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom house is located in a quiet neighborhood; open floor plan w. spilt master bath with Garden tub and separate shower. The master shower is newly updated. Wood flooring throughout; granite counters with center island in the kitchen oversees the backyard. Breakfast nook in the breakfast area with all the indented lighting creates cozy ambient through out the house! Don't miss this house! This is an idea house and best school district to raise your family!