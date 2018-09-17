All apartments in Allen
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:55 PM

Location

1919 Esparanza Court, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING Toll brothers custom home at Somerset. With Fabulous Floor Plan,CUL DE SAC lot, Iron Door. Grand entry opens to soaring ceilings. Beautiful hardwood floors thru out the main area. Elegant curved iron staircase opens to bright natural light family room w-built in 5.1 surround sound speakers. Chef's Kitchen w-HUGE Granite Island, double-oven, gas top, WI pantry. Master suite highlighted by large private bath with huge closet and easy access to the laundry room. Spacious game room upstairs is prefect for entertainment. Backyard is heaven with mounted speakers, professional designed curved Arbor and landscaping. Front yard is taken care by HOA. HURRY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 Esparanza have any available units?
1919 Esparanza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 Esparanza have?
Some of 1919 Esparanza's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 Esparanza currently offering any rent specials?
1919 Esparanza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 Esparanza pet-friendly?
No, 1919 Esparanza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1919 Esparanza offer parking?
No, 1919 Esparanza does not offer parking.
Does 1919 Esparanza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 Esparanza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 Esparanza have a pool?
No, 1919 Esparanza does not have a pool.
Does 1919 Esparanza have accessible units?
No, 1919 Esparanza does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 Esparanza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1919 Esparanza has units with dishwashers.

