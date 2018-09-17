1919 Esparanza

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room on-site laundry

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING Toll brothers custom home at Somerset. With Fabulous Floor Plan,CUL DE SAC lot, Iron Door. Grand entry opens to soaring ceilings. Beautiful hardwood floors thru out the main area. Elegant curved iron staircase opens to bright natural light family room w-built in 5.1 surround sound speakers. Chef's Kitchen w-HUGE Granite Island, double-oven, gas top, WI pantry. Master suite highlighted by large private bath with huge closet and easy access to the laundry room. Spacious game room upstairs is prefect for entertainment. Backyard is heaven with mounted speakers, professional designed curved Arbor and landscaping. Front yard is taken care by HOA. HURRY!!