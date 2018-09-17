All apartments in Allen
1715 Elm Spring Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1715 Elm Spring Court

1715 Elm Spring Court · No Longer Available
Location

1715 Elm Spring Court, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Elm Spring Court have any available units?
1715 Elm Spring Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Elm Spring Court have?
Some of 1715 Elm Spring Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Elm Spring Court currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Elm Spring Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Elm Spring Court pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Elm Spring Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1715 Elm Spring Court offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Elm Spring Court offers parking.
Does 1715 Elm Spring Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Elm Spring Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Elm Spring Court have a pool?
No, 1715 Elm Spring Court does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Elm Spring Court have accessible units?
No, 1715 Elm Spring Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Elm Spring Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 Elm Spring Court has units with dishwashers.

