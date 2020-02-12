1631 Salvia Springs

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Ready to move in. Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3 cars garage, 2 story house in Allen. Great location with exemplary schools, Celebration Park, within walking distances! Formal living area, formal dining, and 2nd master downstairs. Open Concept kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, oversees breakfast area and family room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a large game room. Master bath features separate garden tub and shower, dual sinks, and a large walk-in closet. Large backyard, community amenities and park for your year-round fun!