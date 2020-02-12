1631 Salvia Springs

Amenities
Ready to move in. Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3 cars garage, 2 story house in Allen. Great location with exemplary schools, Celebration Park, within walking distances! Formal living area, formal dining, and 2nd master downstairs. Open Concept kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, oversees breakfast area and family room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a large game room. Master bath features separate garden tub and shower, dual sinks, and a large walk-in closet. Large backyard, community amenities and park for your year-round fun!