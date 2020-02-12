All apartments in Allen
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:27 PM

1631 Salvia Springs

1631 Salvia Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1631 Salvia Springs Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Ready to move in. Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3 cars garage, 2 story house in Allen. Great location with exemplary schools, Celebration Park, within walking distances! Formal living area, formal dining, and 2nd master downstairs. Open Concept kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, oversees breakfast area and family room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a large game room. Master bath features separate garden tub and shower, dual sinks, and a large walk-in closet. Large backyard, community amenities and park for your year-round fun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 Salvia Springs have any available units?
1631 Salvia Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 Salvia Springs have?
Some of 1631 Salvia Springs's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 Salvia Springs currently offering any rent specials?
1631 Salvia Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 Salvia Springs pet-friendly?
No, 1631 Salvia Springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1631 Salvia Springs offer parking?
Yes, 1631 Salvia Springs offers parking.
Does 1631 Salvia Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 Salvia Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 Salvia Springs have a pool?
No, 1631 Salvia Springs does not have a pool.
Does 1631 Salvia Springs have accessible units?
No, 1631 Salvia Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 Salvia Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1631 Salvia Springs has units with dishwashers.

