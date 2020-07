Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful home with nice floor plan located in Allen Celebration Park community. Open kitchen with SS appliances, Middle Island, lots of cabinets and granite countertop! Hardwood floor throughout the first floor of the house. Master bedroom downstairs with spacious walk in closet; 3 bedroom upstairs with big game room! Walking distance from famous Allen Celebration Park & Community Pool. Ready for move in and must see!