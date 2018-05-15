All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1433 Yosemite Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1433 Yosemite Dr
Last updated June 8 2019 at 7:37 AM

1433 Yosemite Dr

1433 Yosemite Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1433 Yosemite Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Parkside

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Waiting for YOU to make this house your HOME!!! This fabulous 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, home is nestled in the prestigious Allen ISD offers an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stone backslash, an abundance of 42 inch tall cabinets lots of natural light! The family room offers plenty of space with a beautiful fireplace and an formal dining sitting room. Backyard with plenty of room for entertaining or kids to play. Walking distance to Story Bethany Lakes Park and Joe Farmer Recreation Center. Conveniently close to The Allen outlets, Shops at Allen and The Shops at Fairview, and the major business hubs north of Dallas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 Yosemite Dr have any available units?
1433 Yosemite Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 Yosemite Dr have?
Some of 1433 Yosemite Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 Yosemite Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Yosemite Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Yosemite Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1433 Yosemite Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1433 Yosemite Dr offer parking?
No, 1433 Yosemite Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1433 Yosemite Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 Yosemite Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Yosemite Dr have a pool?
No, 1433 Yosemite Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1433 Yosemite Dr have accessible units?
No, 1433 Yosemite Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Yosemite Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 Yosemite Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary