1433 Yosemite Dr

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Waiting for YOU to make this house your HOME!!! This fabulous 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, home is nestled in the prestigious Allen ISD offers an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stone backslash, an abundance of 42 inch tall cabinets lots of natural light! The family room offers plenty of space with a beautiful fireplace and an formal dining sitting room. Backyard with plenty of room for entertaining or kids to play. Walking distance to Story Bethany Lakes Park and Joe Farmer Recreation Center. Conveniently close to The Allen outlets, Shops at Allen and The Shops at Fairview, and the major business hubs north of Dallas!