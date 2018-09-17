1416 Mckenzie Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace game room

Nice light and bright a corner house on a oversize Lot. 4 bedrooms, study room, 3 full bath, 3 dining, 2 living, Game room. Gas starter Fire Place, 2 car garage, huge back yard for an EXECUTIVE LIVING. New wood floor, Guest bedroom down, Master+3 more and a huge game room upstairs. Nice Foyer at the entrance, Formal Dining on the left and Guest room on the right. Full bath in hall and from there easy entrance to the Utility room and then on to the garage.



Open Kitchen has a new 5 burner cooking range, gas oven and builtin Micro., vent system, Certile Back splash. SS double oven. Excellent location, Community pool 2 blocks away. Schools 3 blocks away. Hwy 121 2 minutes drive.