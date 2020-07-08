All apartments in Allen
1307 Edelweiss Drive

1307 Edelweiss Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1307 Edelweiss Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Greengate

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3 bed 2 bath home on a spacious corner lot with cute curb appeal and mature trees! This home offers a nice flowing floor plan with an open family room boasting beautiful hardwood floors and wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space and unique counter tops. Enjoy privacy in the master bedroom with a beautiful en-suite bathroom. The large fenced in backyard is perfect for families or entertaining. Equipped with smart NEST thermostat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Edelweiss Drive have any available units?
1307 Edelweiss Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 Edelweiss Drive have?
Some of 1307 Edelweiss Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Edelweiss Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Edelweiss Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Edelweiss Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1307 Edelweiss Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1307 Edelweiss Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1307 Edelweiss Drive offers parking.
Does 1307 Edelweiss Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 Edelweiss Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Edelweiss Drive have a pool?
No, 1307 Edelweiss Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Edelweiss Drive have accessible units?
No, 1307 Edelweiss Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Edelweiss Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 Edelweiss Drive has units with dishwashers.

