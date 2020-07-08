1307 Edelweiss Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 3 bed 2 bath home on a spacious corner lot with cute curb appeal and mature trees! This home offers a nice flowing floor plan with an open family room boasting beautiful hardwood floors and wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space and unique counter tops. Enjoy privacy in the master bedroom with a beautiful en-suite bathroom. The large fenced in backyard is perfect for families or entertaining. Equipped with smart NEST thermostat.