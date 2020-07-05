All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1222 Sanderson Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1222 Sanderson Lane
Last updated January 17 2020 at 5:54 PM

1222 Sanderson Lane

1222 Sanderson Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1222 Sanderson Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**
Wonderful 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2 story home in Allen! Living room with plenty of natural lighting and beautiful tile fireplace! Kitchen with lots of cabinet space and dark wood floor. Master suite with dual sinks and garden tub! Spacious rooms throughout. Big backyard, perfect for pets! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Sanderson Lane have any available units?
1222 Sanderson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 Sanderson Lane have?
Some of 1222 Sanderson Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 Sanderson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Sanderson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Sanderson Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 Sanderson Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1222 Sanderson Lane offer parking?
No, 1222 Sanderson Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1222 Sanderson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 Sanderson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Sanderson Lane have a pool?
No, 1222 Sanderson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1222 Sanderson Lane have accessible units?
No, 1222 Sanderson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Sanderson Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 Sanderson Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary