1078 James Court

FOR LEASE, New Construction Home in Twin Creeks Village, READY FOR QUICK MOVE IN; Luxury finishes abound in this beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.1 Bath home,With LARGE BACK YARD; Double Bowl vanity on the 2nd Floor, along with a tech desk Balcony, Family Room; Kitchen has Tall with Glass cabinet; Gas Cooktop,Vented to the outside, and full Stainless Appliances. Blind with all windows. Access to Community Pool,Fitness center and access to all Twin Creeks has to offer. Nearby venues for dining, entertainment, recreation, and shopping at The Village at Allen and Watters Creek. Highly rated Schools nearby. Close to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen. Submit TAR Application along with $45 per person app fee.