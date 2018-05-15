All apartments in Allen
1078 James Court
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:42 PM

1078 James Court

1078 James Court · No Longer Available
Location

1078 James Court, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
stainless steel
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
new construction
FOR LEASE, New Construction Home in Twin Creeks Village, READY FOR QUICK MOVE IN; Luxury finishes abound in this beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.1 Bath home,With LARGE BACK YARD; Double Bowl vanity on the 2nd Floor, along with a tech desk Balcony, Family Room; Kitchen has Tall with Glass cabinet; Gas Cooktop,Vented to the outside, and full Stainless Appliances. Blind with all windows. Access to Community Pool,Fitness center and access to all Twin Creeks has to offer. Nearby venues for dining, entertainment, recreation, and shopping at The Village at Allen and Watters Creek. Highly rated Schools nearby. Close to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen. Submit TAR Application along with $45 per person app fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

