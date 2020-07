Amenities

granite counters recently renovated air conditioning

Are you looking for an updated unit that hasn't lost character of a historic home?! Then don't miss this newly renovated 4 plex in the heart of Alamo heights! All units were completely upgraded with new wiring, insulation, windows, central ac/heat/ Granite countertops, tile flooring and fresh interior paint. Stackable asher dryer connections in every unit.