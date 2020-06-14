Apartment List
/
TX
/
alamo heights
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

274 Apartments for rent in Alamo Heights, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Alamo Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Alamo Heights
143 Units Available
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX
Studio
$2,155
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1199 sqft
Magnolia Heights welcomes you with sophistication and a contemporary palette to make your apartment an elegant home. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are adaptable to any lifestyle.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
219 Hubbard St
219 Hubbard Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2920 sqft
ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D.
Results within 1 mile of Alamo Heights
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,945
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1445 sqft
Sophisticated townhomes with resort-style pool, recently renovated homes and proximity to airport and outdoor entertainment at nearby parks. Relax with in-unit laundry, soaking tub and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
67 Units Available
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,046
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,781
1540 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
$
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Terrell Heights
31 Units Available
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,101
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
2039 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Alamo Heights with a wine room, garage, pool and hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have washer/dryer in unit and giant walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Terrell Heights
24 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
958 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,482
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,388
2194 sqft
Luxury apartments with top-quality features like granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. The complex has a gym, pool and coffee bar. Quarry Golf Club and Shops at Lincoln Heights are nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
30 Units Available
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Come home to The Quarry located in the beautiful neighborhood of Alamo Heights, and discover the perfect combination of location and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
6 Units Available
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terra Alta is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
300 E BASSE
300 East Basse Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,190
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Breathe a sigh of relief, you've found a great place to call home. Live in the heart of Alamo Heights in a community that has everything you could ever want.
Results within 5 miles of Alamo Heights
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
14 Units Available
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1078 sqft
Cozy, contemporary apartments in sunny San Antonio. Rooms have large windows, nine-inch ceilings and crown molding. 24-hour maintenance and planned resident activities. Cable and internet ready.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Oakwell Farms
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
16 Units Available
Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
950 sqft
Recently renovated units have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Stay active in the fitness center or swimming pool ,or at the volleyball court. Located within walking distance of several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Castle Hills
24 Units Available
The Place at Castle Hills
11800 Braesview, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
960 sqft
Well appointed homes with a fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer connections. Amenities include a fitness center and four sparkling pools. Close to Loop 410 and U.S. 281. Near Phil Hardberger Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Downtown San Antonio
35 Units Available
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,150
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,323
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1140 sqft
Located just off of I-37, on the south side of San Antonio. New one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with patio/balconies, hardwood flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garage spaces available for additional monthly fee.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Oakwell Farms
13 Units Available
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1390 sqft
Right next to Harry Wurzbach Road and close to San Antonio Airport. Stylish homes include a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony or patio. Community offers a clubhouse, a pool with terrace, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
18 Units Available
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1265 sqft
Premium apartments with pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy free internet in gathering areas. Work at the media center. Take a swim in the pool. Shop, dine, and socialize at nearby Pearl Brewery.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
11 Units Available
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
Your secluded retreat in a garden setting- Oak Springs provides you with gently sloping courtyards, live oak trees, and a beautiful pool area where you can completely relax when you come home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
Lavaca
11 Units Available
Refugio Place
300 Labor St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1110 sqft
Private community with 1, 2 or 3 bedroom homes. Workout area, business center with internet access, and parking for residents. Homes have gourmet kitchens, oval soaking tubs, and w/d hookups.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
36 Units Available
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,760
1823 sqft
Come home to Cortland Walker Ranch! Here you will find everything you've dreamed of! Our residents enjoy nearby parks, direct access to hiking/biking trails, resort-style pool, and hot tub, washer and dryer included in every apartment, sand
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Mahncke Park
29 Units Available
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1466 sqft
Located just east of Broadway on Brackenridge Avenue, Cortland Brackenridge combines the riches of urban living with the serenity of a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
Lavaca
20 Units Available
HemisView Village
401 Santos St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1117 sqft
Modern apartments with garden tubs and private patios. Enjoy the on-site library, lounge and fitness zone. Easy access to I-37. Near the Alamodome. Close to the Institute of Texan Cultures.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
11 Units Available
Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Wurzbach Parkway near Walker Ranch Park and the SilverHorn Golf Course. Townhome living in a gated community with a sand volleyball court and lighted tennis facilities.
City Guide for Alamo Heights, TX

The land where the city of Alamo Heights is now located was originally auctioned off by the city of San Antonio in 1836 as a way to fund infrastructural improvements. In the early 1920s, San Antonio made every effort to annex the Heights, but instead, it became an independent municipality in 1922.

Alamo Heights is an incorporated city, surrounded by San Antonio, the seventh largest city in the US, located in Bexar County, Texas. The city is bordered by Fort Sam Houston and Brackenridge Park to the south, Olmos Park Basin to the west, Lincoln Heights to the north, and Terrell Hills to the east. It's situated some five miles south of downtown San Antonio, while San Antonio International Airport is only about three miles distant. There are approximately 7,000 inhabitants residing in Alamo Heights, which has an area of around five square miles in all. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Alamo Heights, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Alamo Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Alamo Heights 1 BedroomsAlamo Heights 2 BedroomsAlamo Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlamo Heights 3 BedroomsAlamo Heights Accessible ApartmentsAlamo Heights Apartments with Balcony
Alamo Heights Apartments with GarageAlamo Heights Apartments with GymAlamo Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlamo Heights Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAlamo Heights Apartments with Parking
Alamo Heights Apartments with PoolAlamo Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerAlamo Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsAlamo Heights Pet Friendly PlacesAlamo Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TX
Helotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University