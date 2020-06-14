274 Apartments for rent in Alamo Heights, TX with gym
1 of 10
1 of 34
1 of 20
1 of 28
1 of 30
1 of 21
1 of 19
1 of 27
1 of 15
1 of 4
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 31
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 26
1 of 25
1 of 17
1 of 9
1 of 25
1 of 31
1 of 14
1 of 25
The land where the city of Alamo Heights is now located was originally auctioned off by the city of San Antonio in 1836 as a way to fund infrastructural improvements. In the early 1920s, San Antonio made every effort to annex the Heights, but instead, it became an independent municipality in 1922.
Alamo Heights is an incorporated city, surrounded by San Antonio, the seventh largest city in the US, located in Bexar County, Texas. The city is bordered by Fort Sam Houston and Brackenridge Park to the south, Olmos Park Basin to the west, Lincoln Heights to the north, and Terrell Hills to the east. It's situated some five miles south of downtown San Antonio, while San Antonio International Airport is only about three miles distant. There are approximately 7,000 inhabitants residing in Alamo Heights, which has an area of around five square miles in all. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Alamo Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.